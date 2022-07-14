Maharashtra cuts petrol price by Rs 5, diesel by Rs 3

The Maharashtra government on Thursday decided to reduce the prices of petrol by Rs 5 and diesel by Rs 3.

The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting presided over by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and attended by Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

“The government has reduced the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 3, respectively by reducing the VAT component,” Shinde said.

Shinde informed reporters after a cabinet meeting at Mantralaya that the decision would entail a burden of Rs 6,000 crore on the state exchequer. Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said the decision was part of the Shiv Sena-BJP government’s commitment to people’s welfare.

When the Maha Vikas Aghadi government was in power, the appeal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to non-BJP-ruled states to reduce VAT on fuel and provide relief to people had snowballed into a Centre vs state issue.