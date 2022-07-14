Maharashtra cuts petrol price by Rs 5, diesel by Rs 3

Maharashtra cuts petrol price by Rs 5, diesel by Rs 3

New CM Eknath Shinde made the announcement

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Jul 14 2022, 13:30 ist
  • updated: Jul 14 2022, 17:11 ist
Credit: iStock Images

The Maharashtra government on Thursday decided to reduce the prices of petrol by Rs 5 and diesel by Rs 3.

The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting presided over by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and attended by Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

“The government has reduced the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 3, respectively by reducing the VAT component,” Shinde said.

Shinde informed reporters after a cabinet meeting at Mantralaya that the decision would entail a burden of Rs 6,000 crore on the state exchequer. Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said the decision was part of the Shiv Sena-BJP government’s commitment to people’s welfare.

When the Maha Vikas Aghadi government was in power, the appeal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to non-BJP-ruled states to reduce VAT on fuel and provide relief to people had snowballed into a Centre vs state issue.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Maharashtra
India News
Petrol
diesel
Fuel price

What's Brewing

Why are women, children in India becoming more anaemic?

Why are women, children in India becoming more anaemic?

Drink up! The importance of water and electrolytes

Drink up! The importance of water and electrolytes

NASA triumphantly unveils full set of Webb's first pics

NASA triumphantly unveils full set of Webb's first pics

Swollen Tungabhadra submerges Hampi ruins

Swollen Tungabhadra submerges Hampi ruins

DH Toon | Sri Lanka: Avert humanitarian crisis!

DH Toon | Sri Lanka: Avert humanitarian crisis!

Joe Biden has met every Israeli PM since 1973

Joe Biden has met every Israeli PM since 1973

 