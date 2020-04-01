Maharashtra death toll reaches 12 after two more COVID-19 patients die

The COVID-19 casualties in Maharashtra have shot up to 12 even as the total number of positive cases now stand at 320.

Overnight, deaths of two patients were confirmed - one in Mumbai and another in the neighbouring Palghar district.

The positive cases on the Mumbai metropolitan region have increased to 180 plus. So far, the progressive discharge has been 39, across the state.

In India, Maharashtra has the highest number of cases in terms of deaths and infections.

The sudden jump in the figure of positive cases is because of the inclusion of private labs, who have started testing after validation by civic and government health authorities.

"The 75-year-old male patient died here on Tuesday. We are finding details of his travel history and also checking if someone close to him had a travel history," an official said.

The Palghar man had no travel history, he said.