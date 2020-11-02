Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar discharged from hospital

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who was admitted to a city-based hospital after testing positive for Covid-19 last month, was discharged from the medical facility on Monday.
Disclosing this, Pawar, who was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital here on October 26, said he will be in home quarantine for next some days and thanked those who had wished him a speedy recovery.
