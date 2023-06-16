Fadnavis slams Karnataka's move to remove RSS chapters

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis slams Karnataka's move to remove chapters on RSS leaders

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and state BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule both spoke on the issue

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Jun 16 2023, 16:41 ist
  • updated: Jun 16 2023, 16:42 ist
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis. Credit: PTI Photo

A day after the Karnataka government dropped chapters on Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar and Hindutva icon Vinayak Damodar Savarkar from school textbooks, the Maharashtra BJP slammed the Congress and the Siddaramaiah-headed government for questioned the silence of Shiv Sena (UBT) head Uddhav Thackeray.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and state BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule both spoke on the issue.

“You can remove the chapters on Dr Hedgewar and Veer Savarkar but you cannot remove them from people’s hearts…you can’t remove people who contributed to the freedom movement from the hearts of people,” Fadnavis said.

Also Read | Karnataka govt decides to remove chapters on RSS founder and Savarkar in school textbooks
 

Questioning the silence of Thackeray, whose party is an alliance partner in the Maha Vikas Aghadi comprising Congress, Fadnavis said: “Those who are sitting shoulder to shoulder with Congress in the MVA Aghadi, what is your reaction now….do you feel okay about the appeasement of minorities.” 

Bawankule asked whether Thackeray now will sit together with Congress. “Thackeray would have to clarify his stand on this issue,” he said, adding that in the elections the Shiv Sena (UBT) along with the BJP would be seeking votes.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Maharashtra
Devendra Fadnavis
India News
Vinayak Damodar Savarkar
Indian Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

Salman's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' to stream on ZEE5

Salman's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' to stream on ZEE5

The Flash helmer Muschietti to direct new Batman movie

The Flash helmer Muschietti to direct new Batman movie

Hollywood veteran Al Pacino becomes dad at 83

Hollywood veteran Al Pacino becomes dad at 83

New 'Black Mirror' season tackles actors' AI fears

New 'Black Mirror' season tackles actors' AI fears

Clear nutrition info key to fight obesity

Clear nutrition info key to fight obesity

Good public health system incompatible with inequality

Good public health system incompatible with inequality

 