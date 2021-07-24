Maharashtra development body to rebuild landslide-hit Taliye village

In a significant decision, the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) will undertake the mammoth task of rebuilding Taliye village in Raigad district.

“Announcing that MHADA, a part of Housing Ministry, will take up complete responsibility for rebuilding and resettlement of Taliye village in Mahad tehsil of Raigad district,” state Housing Minister Dr Jitendra Ahwad tweeted.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and NCP supremo Sharad Pawar have tasked him to undertake the job, he said.

The entire Taliye village has been wiped out of the map because of a major landslide.