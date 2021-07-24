Maharashtra development body to rebuild Taliye village

Maharashtra development body to rebuild landslide-hit Taliye village

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Jul 24 2021, 19:04 ist
  • updated: Jul 24 2021, 19:04 ist
A man takes pictures of a landslide at Taliye, about 22 km from Mahad city. Credit: AFP Photo

In a significant decision, the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) will undertake the mammoth task of rebuilding Taliye village in Raigad district.

“Announcing that MHADA, a part of Housing Ministry, will take up complete responsibility for rebuilding and resettlement of Taliye village in Mahad tehsil of Raigad district,” state Housing Minister Dr Jitendra Ahwad tweeted.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and NCP supremo Sharad Pawar have tasked him to undertake the job, he said.

Also Read | A pall of gloom descends upon Maharashtra's Taliye as rains ravage village

The entire Taliye village has been wiped out of the map because of a major landslide.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Maharashtra
Raigad
Rainfall
Landslide

Related videos

What's Brewing

Charles and Diana's 'wedding of the century'

Charles and Diana's 'wedding of the century'

Things to consider before signing up for space tourism

Things to consider before signing up for space tourism

14 powerful leaders on Pegasus potential target list

14 powerful leaders on Pegasus potential target list

Olympics: Indian contingent dazzles at opening ceremony

Olympics: Indian contingent dazzles at opening ceremony

'Masters of the Universe: Revelation' web series review

'Masters of the Universe: Revelation' web series review

DH Toon | 'Tell them there is no data available'

DH Toon | 'Tell them there is no data available'

'Most unvaccinated Americans don't want Covid-19 shots'

'Most unvaccinated Americans don't want Covid-19 shots'

Scientists finish the human genome at last

Scientists finish the human genome at last

First Hydrogen-powered Olympic flame debuts in Tokyo

First Hydrogen-powered Olympic flame debuts in Tokyo

Crocodile's 'grandfather' discovered in Chile fossil

Crocodile's 'grandfather' discovered in Chile fossil

 