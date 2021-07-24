Maharashtra development body to rebuild landslide-hit Taliye village

In a significant decision, the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) will undertake the mammoth task of rebuilding Taliye village in Raigad district.
“Announcing that MHADA, a part of Housing Ministry, will take up complete responsibility for rebuilding and resettlement of Taliye village in Mahad tehsil of Raigad district,” state Housing Minister Dr Jitendra Ahwad tweeted.
कोकणामध्ये दरड कोसळून झालेल्या दुर्घटनेमुळे बाधित झाले तळीये ता. महाड हे पूर्ण गाव वसविण्याची जबाबदारी म्हाडाने स्विकारली आहे.
मा. मुख्यमंत्री महोदयांनी जो शब्द दिला कि कोणालाही अडचण भासू देणार नाही. ती पूर्ण करायला ही सुरुवात आहे. ही सूचना मला पवार साहेबांनी केली होती. pic.twitter.com/vdtJLl33gF
— Dr.Jitendra Awhad (@Awhadspeaks) July 24, 2021
Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and NCP supremo Sharad Pawar have tasked him to undertake the job, he said.
Also Read | A pall of gloom descends upon Maharashtra's Taliye as rains ravage village
The entire Taliye village has been wiped out of the map because of a major landslide.
