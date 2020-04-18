Maharashtra: Elderly woman dies of COVID-19 in Aurangabad

A 65-year-old COVID-19 patient died at the Government Medical College and Hospital in Maharashtra's Aurangabad city in the early hours of Saturday, an official said.

This is the third coronavirus-related death in Aurangabad district, he said.

The woman was referred to the GMCH from a private hospital on April 13 and her swab samples were sent for testing, following which she was reported positive three days later, GMCH nodal officer Dr Arvind Gaikwad said.

"The patient had a medical history of co-morbid conditions, including high blood pressure, diabetes and pneumonia," he said.

Meanwhile, a 15-year-old boy tested positive for COVID-19 late on Friday night.

With this, the count of cases in the district has gone up to 29, a health official said.