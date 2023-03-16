Maharashtra employees continue agitation, health services affected

The agitation by farmers and government employees continued on Wednesday, with the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government failing to arrive at a solution even as the health services at government hospitals were affected.

The Nashik-Mumbai farmers’ march, which commenced on March 12 with a 17-point charter of demands, entered its fourth day, while the indefinite strike by state government employees, semi-government organisations and institutions, and teaching and non-teaching staff demanding the old pension scheme entered its second day.

Even as the employees continued to strike, the Legislative Assembly passed the Maharashtra Essential Services Maintenance Act, 2023, (MESMA). The MESMA Act, 2017, was in effect for five years, from February 1, 2018, to February 28, 2023.

With grades 3 and 4, employees on strike, the services at OPD of government hospitals were affected.

Meanwhile, the All India Kisan Sabha-spearheaded strike reached Kasara along the Nashik-Thane boundary and is expected to reach Mumbai by the weekend.

However, on Wednesday, the farmers’ leaders said that representatives of the government should come to the protesters and hold meetings.

“We are entering the district of the chief minister, we expect that the issue would be sorted out,” former seven-time MLA Jiva Pandu Gavit said.