Maharashtra: Environmentalists express concern over blackbuck deaths 

A couple of days after a dozen blackbucks shockingly died on the Solapur-Pune-Mangalvedha National Highway in Western Maharashtra, environmentalists and naturalists, while pointing out that the estimated population of the blackbucks is around 300 in the region, made a forceful plea to the government to come out with remedies.

After the incident, the Maharashtra Forest Department (MFD) is planning to write to the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI).

Bombay Natural History Society secretary Kishor Rithe pointed out that there are guidelines in place to have mitigation measures on the existing and proposed linear projects passing through wildlife habitats which are often ignored by agencies concerned.

"This tragic incident shows the same, 12 blackbucks…totally protected species got trapped on Solapur- Pune-Mangalvedha National Highway and jumped to their deaths,” said Rithe, a former member of National Board for Wildlife.

Rithe, who is the the founder of Satpuda Foundation and works extensively on the central Indian landscape, pointed out that an underpass be provided at this point as there are two blackbuck populations which frequently cross and get run over.

“This was the worst disaster…the total estimated population of blackbuck is only 300 now in this region. I also demand that the three-metre chain link fence be erected over the sidewall of the flyover to avoid further such incidents on this flyover,” Rithe said.

“The tragedy is that such deaths can be greatly reduced, but money tends to trump sensitivity and caring for the biosphere, including plants, animals and, often, human beings too,” veteran conservationist Bittu Sahgal, the Editor of Sanctuary Asia said.

Wildlife conservationist Radheshyam Bishnoi said: “It is said the blackbucks fell 30 feet while crossing the newly constructed underpass bridge.”

According to reports reaching here, the blackbucks fell to the ground from a height of around 30 to 35 feet along the Solapur-Mandrup bypass while they were crossing the highway.