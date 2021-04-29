Maharashtra extends Covid-19 curbs till May 15

With Maharashtra adding an average 60,000 patients per day, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government on Thursday decided to extend the strict lockdown-type measures till 15 May.

During the last 24 hours, 66,159 cases and 771 deaths were reported, taking the state's tally to 45,39,553 and 66,159, respectively, according to the Public Health Department.

The financial capital of Mumbai recorded 4,174 cases while the larger Mumbai metropolitan region reported 11,344 cases – which is nearly stable for a week’s time now.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray held two back-to-back meetings – one on the Covid-19 pandemic situation and another on the vaccination drive.

“There would be strict implementation of lockdown measures,” state Public Health and Family Welfare Minister Rajesh Tope said.