Maharashtra faces shortage of 1 crore eggs per day

Maharashtra is facing a shortage of one crore eggs per day and the animal husbandry department has chalked out a scheme to increase its production in the state, a senior official has said.

More than 2.25 crore eggs are consumed in Maharashtra per day.

The state has a capacity to produce 1 to 1.25 crore eggs per day and the department has been chalking out a plan to meet the need, animal husbandry department's additional commissioner Dr Dhananjay Parkale told PTI on Tuesday.

Currently, eggs are procured from Karnataka, Telangana and Tamil Nadu to overcome the shortage, he said.

"The animal husbandry department plans to give 50 White Leghorn chickens at a subsidised rate of Rs 21,000 along with 1,000 cages to each district in an attempt to increase the production," the official said.

The department has sent the proposal to the state government for further sanctions, he added. In Aurangabad, the price of eggs has increased in the last two months. "As on date, the price of 100 eggs in Aurangabad is Rs 575.

The prices have been above Rs 500 (100 eggs) since more than two months," wholesaler Abdul Wahid Shah said.