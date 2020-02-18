Maharashtra: Fire at chemical firm in Thane; none hurt

Maharashtra: Fire at chemical firm in Thane; none hurt

PTI
PTI, Thane ,
  • Feb 18 2020, 17:18pm ist
  • updated: Feb 18 2020, 17:18pm ist
Representative image

A fire broke out at a chemical company in an industrial area of Maharashtra's Thane district in the wee hours of Tuesday, an official said.

No casualty was reported in the mishap, he said.

The blaze erupted around 12.45 am in Metropolitan company, located in the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area of Dombivali township, Regional Disaster Management Cell chief Santosh Kadam said.

Four fire engines were rushed to the spot and efforts were still on to douse the flames, he said.

"No one was injured in the fire," Kadam said, adding that the cause of the blaze was yet to be ascertained. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Maharashtra
Thane
Comments (+)
 