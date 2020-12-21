Maharashtra: Fire at dyeing unit in Thane; no casualty

A fire broke out at a dyeing unit in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district on Monday morning, a fire brigade official said.

No one was injured in the blaze, he said.

The fire broke around 7.30 am in the dyeing unit located in Bhandari compound, the official from Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation's fire control room said.

A fire engine and a water tanker were rushed to the spot and the blaze was doused within an hour, he said.

"No one was injured. A probe is on to ascertain the cause of the fire," he said.

Cooling operation is underway at the site, he added.