Maharashtra: Fire at oil factory in Akola; no casualty

PTI
PTI, Akola,
  • May 20 2020, 11:09 ist
  • updated: May 20 2020, 11:09 ist

 A fire broke out at an oil factory unit in Maharashtra's Akola district on Tuesday night, gutting the entire premises, a fire official said on Wednesday.

No casualty was reported in the incident, he said.

The blaze erupted in the private unit located in the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area here around 8 pm on Tuesday, the official said.

Oil used in inverters and automobiles was manufactured at the unit, he said.

Firefighters rushed to the spot and managed to douse the flames after about an hour, he said.

The oil and other material kept in the premises were completely destroyed in the blaze, he said.

A probe was underway to ascertain the cause of the fire, an official at MIDC police station said. 

