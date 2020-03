A major fire in a shopping centre in Pimpalgaon Baswant town in Nashik district gutted seven shops on Saturday, though there was no report of injuries, police said.

The fire broke out in Gajanan Shopping Centre at around 1:45am and initial estimates put damage to property at Rs 2 crore, an official said.

"The blaze was doused at 6:30am. Four fire tenders from Pimpalgaon, Ojhar and Nashik city were deployed," he added.