Maharashtra: First joint meet of Cong, NCP, Sena held

In a step further on cementing an alliance and forming government in Maharashtra, the first joint meeting of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress was held in Mumbai on Thursday.

From Shiv Sena, two close Uddhav Thackeray aides - Subhash Desai and legislature party leader Eknath Shinde were present.

While from Congress side, former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan, former leader of opposition Vijay Wadettiwar and former MPCC president Manikrao Thakare were present, while from NCP side its state unit president Jayant Patil, former deputy chief minister Chhagan Bhujbal and Mumbai unit president and chief spokesperson Nawab Malik were present.