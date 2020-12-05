Maharashtra fishermen’s leader Damodar Tandel passes away

One of India’s senior-most leaders of the fisherfolk community, Damodar Tandel, passed away in Mumbai on Thursday.

Seventy-two-year-old Tandel was the president of the Akhil Maharashtra Machhimar Kruti Samiti, the apex body of the fisherfolk community in the state.

Tandel's family members said he had developed flu-like symptoms since Wednesday and underwent a Covid-19 test on Thursday, the report of which was negative. He died of a heart attack.

Considered the voice of the Koli community, he had relations with politicians cutting across party lines.

After the 26/11 terror attack in Mumbai, during which the Pakistani terrorists used the sea route and landed off the fisherfolk colony near Badhwar Park in Cuffe Parade, he raised several issues. He also wanted the fishermen to be involved in guarding the maritime borders.

Time and again, he had raised the issue of illegal trawlers that operate in the Arabian Sea off the west coast of India.

He also vehemently opposed the dilution of CRZ norms.

Tandel was also vocal against the excessive usage of PoP idols during 'Ganesh Chaturthi'.