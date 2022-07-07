Maharashtra: Former MP Anandrao Adsul quits as Shiv Sena leader

Former MP Anandrao Adsul quits as Shiv Sena leader

Adsul had earlier represented the Amravati Lok Sabha seat, but was defeated by Navneet Rana in 2019

PTI
PTI,
  • Jul 07 2022, 16:40 ist
  • updated: Jul 07 2022, 16:40 ist
Shiv Sena flag. Credit: DH File Photo

In a setback to the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, former MP Anandrao Adsul has resigned from his post as a leader of the party.

Talking to PTI, his son Abhijit Adsul said his father has resigned from the post of Shiv Sena leader.

To a question on whether he will join the Eknath Shinde-led Sena faction, Abhijit said, "My father will continue to remain a Shiv Sainik."

Thackeray-led Shiv Sena recently faced a rebellion launched by senior leader Shinde. Majority of party MLAs sided with Shinde, leading to the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government helmed by Thackeray.

Thackeray resigned from the post of chief minister on June 29, and a day after that Shinde took oath as the state CM.

Shiv Sena
Maharashtra
India News

