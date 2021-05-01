Maharashtra foundation day celebrations remain low-key amid Covid-19 surge

Maharashtra foundation day celebrations remain low-key

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • May 01 2021, 11:04 ist
  • updated: May 01 2021, 12:04 ist
Thackeray visited Hutatma Chowk and placed a wreath at the memorial to pay respects to martyrs, who laid down their lives for a unified Maharashtra. Credit: Twitter/@CMOMaharashtra

The 61st foundation day of Maharashtra is being celebrated in a low-key manner on Saturday in view of the coronavirus situation in the state.

On the occasion, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray hoisted the national flag at Mantralaya, the administrative headquarters of the state in south Mumbai.

Thackeray paid floral tributes to the portraits of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the Maratha king's mother Jijamata and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar there.

Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil, Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat were also present there.

Earlier, Thackeray visited Hutatma Chowk in south Mumbai and placed a wreath at the memorial to pay respects to 105 martyrs, who laid down their lives for a unified Maharashtra.

Apart from Thackeray and Walse Patil, state Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte, Mayor Kishori Pednekar, state DGP Sanjay Pandey,Mumbai city Collector Rajiv Nivatkar and Municipal Commissioner I S Chahal were present there.

In other parts of the state, gaurdian ministers unfurled the tricolour at the respective district headquarters. 

