Maharashtra: Four held for assaulting six minors

Maharashtra: Four held for assaulting six minors

The incident took place at Udgir last month and the arrests were made on the complaint of one of the boys

PTI
PTI, Latur,
  • May 13 2023, 11:55 ist
  • updated: May 13 2023, 11:55 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Police in Maharashtra’s Latur district have arrested four men for allegedly assaulting five boys and a girl, all aged between 16 and 17 years, an official said.

The incident took place at Udgir last month and the arrests were made on the complaint of one of the boys, he said.

Also Read: Assam: Father, domestic help arrested for physically abusing adopted girl child

While a group of people, including two former corporators, have alleged that the police have implicated the accused in a false case, the Vishva Hindu Parishad gave a memorandum to the district collector on May 11, demanding action against the alleged assaulters.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Maharashtra
Assault
Vishva Hindu Parishad
Crime

Related videos

What's Brewing

A different Kerala story

A different Kerala story

Fear grips UP's Hardoi after 6 hurt in leopard attack

Fear grips UP's Hardoi after 6 hurt in leopard attack

One of world's oldest lions killed by herders in Kenya

One of world's oldest lions killed by herders in Kenya

Imran supporters raze historic Radio Pakistan building

Imran supporters raze historic Radio Pakistan building

Johnny Depp makes comeback in scandal-hit period drama

Johnny Depp makes comeback in scandal-hit period drama

K-pop megastars BTS to release memoir in July

K-pop megastars BTS to release memoir in July

 