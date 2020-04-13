Maharashtra: Four new COVID-19 cases in Aurangabad; district tally 24

Four new coronavirus cases were found in Aurangabad on Monday, taking the total number of such cases here in Maharashtra to 24, an official said.

During the weekend, no new COVID-19 case was reported from the district.

But, on Monday morning, two men, aged 33 and 70 years, a 30-year-old woman and an 11-year-old girl tested positive for the viral infection here, the official said.

They contracted the infection from those who tested positive for coronavirus earlier, civil surgeon Dr Sundar Kulkarni told reporters.

So far, one person from the district has died due to the disease while one has been discharged after recovery.

Of the other 22 patients, 20 are undergoing treatment at a dedicated hospital for coronavirus cases.

Besides, one person is admitted at the Aurangabad Government Medical College and Hospital while another patient is undergoing treatment at a private hospital, an official said.