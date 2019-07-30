Maharashtra: Four Opposition MLAs resign

In a major jolt to the opposition Congress-NCP combine, four sitting MLAs on Tuesday resigned from the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.

While Congress MLA Kalidas Kolambkar resigned, three NCP MLAs Shivendraraje Bhosale, Sandeep Naik and Vaibhav Pichad put in their papers.

All of them called on speaker Haribhau Bagade at the Vidhan Bhavan complex and handed over the resignation letters.

All of them are set to join BJP.

The move comes days ahead of Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis embarking on a campaign tour to highlight the initiatives of his government.

Last week, Mumbai NCP president Sachin Ahir has joined Shiv Sena.

On Sunday, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar has said that the BJP was misusing investigating and enforcement agencies and forcing Congress and NCP MLAs to join BJP.