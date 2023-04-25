Maharashtra: Four teenage school children go missing

The incident took place in Ambernath town on April 24 following which the police registered a case under IPC Section 363 (kidnapping) against unknown persons

PTI
PTI, Thane,
  • Apr 25 2023, 14:42 ist
  • updated: Apr 25 2023, 15:51 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Four children, in the age group of 14 to 15 years, have gone missing after leaving for school from their homes in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Ambernath town on Monday following which the police registered a case under Indian Penal Code Section 363 (kidnapping) against unknown persons, an official from Shivaji Nagar police station said.

The children, residents of different localities in Ambernath and studying in the same school, left their homes at around 7 am, but did not return, he said.

The parents searched for them in Ambernath and other neighbouring areas, but did not find them, the official said. A teacher of one of the children called up the parents to inform them that their child had not come to school.

When the student's parents went to the school for checking, they came to know that three other children had also not come to the school, the official said. The parents of the four children then approached the local police, he said. Efforts were on to trace the children, he added.

India News
Maharashtra
Thane
Crime

