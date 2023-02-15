Maharashtra fumes as Assam claims sixth jyotirlinga

A new controversy broke out after Assam claimed that it houses the six jyotirlinga, leaving Maharashtra fuming.

A jyotirlinga or a ‘lingam of light’ is a devotional representation of Lord Shiva.

It was believed that there were 64 jyotirlingas, among which 12 are considered most auspicious and holy — and each of these jyotirlinga sites take the name of the presiding deity, each considered a different manifestation of Lord Shiva.

These 12 jyotirlingas are - Somnath (Gir, Gujarat), Mallikarjuna (Srisailam, Andhra Pradesh), Mahakaleshwar (Ujjain, Uttar Pradesh), Omkareshwar (Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh), Kedarnath (Rudraprayag, Uttarakhand), Bhimashankar (Pune, Maharashtra), Kashi Vishwanath (Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh), Trimbakeshwar (Nashik, Maharashtra), Baidyanath (Deoghar, Jharkhand), Nageshwara (Dwarka, Gujarat), Ramanathswamy (Rameshwaram, Tamil Nadu), and Grishneshwar (Aurangabad, Maharashtra).

In a full-page advertisement, which appeared in several national dailies, Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma welcomed people to visit Bhimashankar Jyotirlinga in Dakini Hills in Pamohi in Guwahati during Maha Shivaratri.

The advertisement, which also appeared in some newspapers in Maharashtra, has miffed some politicians who came out with sharp reactions.

“Ancient texts and scriptures prove that the Bhimashankar temple in Pune is a jyotirlinga,” the temple’s trustee and priest Madhukar Gawande told a TV channel.

The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi has sought answers from Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on this issue.

“Our Chief Minister has special love for Assam….Kamakhya Devi temple…let's see what he says on it,” Shiv Sena chief spokesperson and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut said.

Shirur MP Dr Amol Kolhe said that what is relevant is that the temple is located by the Bhima river. “Bhima river is in Pune,” said Kolhe, the NCP lawmaker and an actor.

NCP MP Supriya Sule said that the BJP now seems to have decided to snatch the cultural and spiritual treasure of Maharashtra along with its industries.

NCP MLA from Khed, Alandi Dilip Mohite Patil, said that the Bhimashankar temple is in Pune and it is a jyotirlinga.

Congress general secretary Sachin Sawant said: “Leave aside industries BJP wants to snatch away even Bhagwan Shiv from Maharashtra. Now BJP Assam govt claims that the sixth jyotirlinga of Bhimashankar is situated in Assam and not in Maharashtra's Pune district. We strongly condemn this highly preposterous claim. We demand the Shinde-Fadnavis government to clarify their stand and unequivocally condemn this overbold action of the BJP government in Assam, which has hurt the emotions and sentiments of not only 12 crore people of Maharashtra but also the beliefs of all Indians. BJP's grudge against Maharashtra is (being) seen again.”

However, BJP spokesperson and MLA Ram Kadam accused the opposition of misguiding people. “The Centre has mentioned that jyotirlingas in Maharashtra are located in Trimbakeshwar, Bhimashankar, Parli Vaijnath, Grishneshwar and Aundha Nagnath,” he said, quoting from a government note.