Maharashtra: Ganesh festival to be held after 2-year gap

With the Covid-19 pandemic-related restrictions being lifted, this year’s Ganesh festival in Maharashtra would be grand after a gap of two years.

In 2020 and 2021, the height of the idols of Lord Ganesha were capped at four feet, apart from a series of other stipulations and regulations that were in place due to the pandemic.

However, Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, on Thursday, reviewed the preparations for Dahi Handi, Muharram and Ganesh Utsav and other upcoming festivals, which sees mass participation of people from all walks of life.

One of the directives to the officials by the Shinde-Fadnavis administration after the review was that all potholes across Maharashtra needed to be filled up before the Ganesh festival, which is at the end of August this year.