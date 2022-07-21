Maharashtra: Ganesh festival to be held after 2-yr gap

Maharashtra: Ganesh festival to be held after 2-year gap

In 2020 and 2021, the height of the idols of Lord Ganesha were capped at four feet,

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Jul 21 2022, 19:19 ist
  • updated: Jul 21 2022, 19:24 ist

With the Covid-19 pandemic-related restrictions being lifted, this year’s Ganesh festival in Maharashtra would be grand after a gap of two years.

In 2020 and 2021, the height of the idols of Lord Ganesha were capped at four feet, apart from a series of other stipulations and regulations that were in place due to the pandemic.

However, Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, on Thursday, reviewed the preparations for Dahi Handi, Muharram and Ganesh Utsav and other upcoming festivals, which sees mass participation of people from all walks of life.

One of the directives to the officials by the Shinde-Fadnavis administration after the review was that all potholes across Maharashtra needed to be filled up before the Ganesh festival, which is at the end of August this year.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Maharashtra
Pothole
Eknath Shinde

What's Brewing

World's oldest known male giant panda dies at 35

World's oldest known male giant panda dies at 35

DH Toon | Kitchens adjourned sine die amid price hike

DH Toon | Kitchens adjourned sine die amid price hike

Scientists find origin of mammal evolution

Scientists find origin of mammal evolution

Why is monkeypox evolving so fast?

Why is monkeypox evolving so fast?

No mountain high enough for these climbers

No mountain high enough for these climbers

 