Maharashtra gears up for legal battle over Karnataka-border issue

Even as the Maharashtra government prepares for a decisive battle in the court on its dispute with neighbouring Karnataka on Marathi-speaking areas, it has also initiated a legal consultation.

When Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray chaired the high-level meeting on the Maharashtra-Karnataka boundary dispute, state’s advocate general Ashutosh Kumbhakani too was present.

Advocate and legal expert Shivaji Jadhav and senior advocate in Supreme Court Raju Ramachandran attended the meeting from New Delhi via video-conferencing.

Thackeray, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, and ministerial members in the committee – Chhagan Bhujbal and Eknath Shinde – among others were unanimous on the issue that a solid legal position has to be put up in the Supreme Court.