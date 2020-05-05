Maharashtra gears up to handle spike in COVID-19 cases

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • May 05 2020, 15:52 ist
  • updated: May 05 2020, 15:54 ist
Representative image. (Credit: PTI Photo)

The Maharashtra government and Mumbai's civic body has started massive preparations to tackle any possible big spike in COVID-19 cases in India's financial capital on the second fortnight of May.

The Lockdown 3.0 ends on May 17, however, whether to extend or not or what kind of relaxations to be given would be decided at a later stage.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai police imposed 144 CrPC in the entire city till the end of the COVID-19 India lockdown.

In Mumbai, there seen to be no flattening of curve in Worli, Dharavi, Lower Parel, Byculla, Chembur, Govandi, Mulund, Malad and Andheri West, that have emerged as hotspots.

In the last 10 days, from April 25 to May 4,  the COVID-19 cases have doubled in Mumbai. Nearly 170 deaths were reported in the city during this period.

On average, 400-plus cases have been recorded daily, according to the data maintained by the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation, Public Health & Family Welfare and Medical Education & Drugs departments.

According to BMC officials, beds dedicated to COVID-19 patients in Mumbai hospitals like BYL Nair, KEM, St George and Seven Hills is being increased from 3,000 to 4,750.    

Isolation and institutional quarantine facilities are being beefed up. 

The BMC's target is to have 60,000 to 70,000 isolation beds.

Here are the COVID-19 cases reported in Maharashtra in the last 10 days:




DateTotal positive cases (progressive)Total deaths (progressive)
April 255,049191
April 265,407204
April 275,776219
April 286,169244
April 296,644270
April 307,061290
May 17,812295
May 28,359322
May 38,800343
May 49,310361

**  In last 10 days, 4,261 new COVID-19 patients have been admitted
**  In last 10 days, 170 people have died of the viral pandemic

