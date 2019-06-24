Maharashtra gets new Oppn leader, dy chairman

Vijay Wadettiwar of Congress was on Monday appointed as the Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly and senior Shiv Sena leader Neelam Gorhe was elected as the deputy chairperson of the state Legislative Council.

Wadettiwar and Neelam were elected unopposed into the two prestigious positions in lower and upper houses respectively.

Incidentally, both started their political career with different parties.

Wadettiwar was a staunch follower of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray. He resigned in 2005 after Narayan Rane was sacked as leader of Opposition for raising a banner of revolt against Uddhav Thackeray. He followed suit and joined Congress.

Neelam was earlier associated with RPI factions of Prakash Ambedkar and Ramdas Athawale before she joined the Shiv Sena.

Wadettiwar replaces Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil, who after defecting to the BJP, was made the housing minister a week ago in the Devendra Fadnavis government.

Wadettiwar's appointment is seen as a result of his aggressive approach on and off the floor.

Early this month, Wadettiwar was appointed as a group leader and Balasaheb Thorat as leader of Congress legislative party.