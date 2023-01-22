Maharashtra girls to shine in R-Day parade

Two Maharashtrian girls, Durgesh Nandini (15) hailing from Nashik and Ayesha Nagarwalla (16) from Ahmednagar, have a reason to make their State proud. Both are National Cadet Corps (NCC) members and are a part of the 25-member girls' band representing Rajasthan-based Pilani’s Birla Balika Vidyapeeth (BBV).

Durgesh Nandini, currently a 9th standard student, was earlier a student at Nashik-based Fravashi International Academy till March 2022.

Ayesha, currently studying in 11th standard, completed her 10th standard studies at The Icon Public School, Ahmednagar and joined BBV in July 2022.

These two girls born and brought up in Maharashtra will be participating in the most prestigious Republic Day (R-Day) parade of 26th January on Kartavya Path (earlier Raj Path), New Delhi.

Both are a part of a band comprised of NCC cadets of BBV, which is the only school across the country, which has been eligible to participate in the R-Day parade since 1960. The school is run by the well-known Birla Education Trust (BET).

Durgesh Nandini will be playing the saxophone while Ayesha will play trumpet in the band, which consists of more than 25 members, playing different musical instruments.

BBV band has been practising on the Pilani school campus since last September with a daily practice of two-three hours.

“The band has been preparing for the parade at Republic Day Camp (RDC) in New Delhi, since January 1, from early morning every day, when the temperature has dropped down to 1.5 degrees centigrade recently. Not only that, the BBV girls are exercising and running 10 km in the wee hours of every morning before they begin their daily band practice. This exercise is necessary to keep them fit," said Maj Gen (Retd) SS Nair, Director, BET.