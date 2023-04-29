Maharashtra: Godown collapses in Bhiwandi; several feared trapped

Maharashtra: Godown collapses in Bhiwandi, many trapped

Rescue and relief operations have been initiated at the site in Valpada area of Mankoli as several people are feared trapped in the debris

PTI
PTI, Thane,
  • Apr 29 2023, 14:59 ist
  • updated: Apr 29 2023, 14:59 ist
Thane: TDRAF personnel conduct search and rescue operation after a building collapsed at Bhiwandi town in Thane district, Monday, Feb.1, 2021. Credit: PTI Photo

A two-storey godown collapsed on Saturday in Bhiwandi in Maharashtra's Thane district, trapping several people living and working on the premises, a civic official said.

Rescue and relief operations have been initiated at the site in Valpada area of Mankoli as several people are feared trapped in the debris, said Avinash Sawant, the chief of the regional disaster management cell.

Also Read | Tension continues at Ratnagiri refinery project site
 

 "The ground-plus-two storey building in Wardhaman Compound collapsed at around 1.45 pm. Four families resided on the upper floors, while labourers worked on the ground floor," he said. Fire engines from Bhiwandi, Thane and other surrounding areas have been deployed for search and rescue operations, he said, adding further details about the incident were awaited.

