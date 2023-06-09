Thane: Godown owners booked for storing toxic chemicals

Maharashtra: Godown owners booked for storing hazardous chemicals without permit

The police on Thursday raided a godown in Purna area of Bhiwandi and found hazardous chemicals worth more than Rs 12 crore stored in the premises

  Jun 09 2023
  updated: Jun 09 2023
An offence was registered on Friday against owners of a godown for allegedly storing hazardous chemicals without permits in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said.

The police on Thursday raided a godown in Purna area of Bhiwandi and found hazardous chemicals worth more than Rs 12 crore stored in the premises, an official said.

A case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, Environment Act, Manufacture Storage and Import of Hazardous Chemicals Act and Petrochemical Act has been registered against the godown owners, he said.

