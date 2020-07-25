Maharashtra government cuts syllabus for Classes 1 to 12 by 25%

Maha govt cuts syllabus for Classes 1 to 12 by 25%

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  Jul 25 2020, 17:21 ist
  • updated: Jul 25 2020, 17:21 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Getty Images

The Maharashtra Government on Saturday announced that syllabus for Classes 1 to 12 will be reduced by 25 percent so as to reduce the burden on students amid the coronavirus pandemic.

School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said details of which lessons from textbooks have been omitted will be uploaded on the website of the Maharashtra State Council of Educational Research and Training (MSCERT).

Since schools have not reopened physically, the government wants to ease the burden on students, so the syllabus will be reduced by 25 percent for the academic year 2020-21, she said in a statement.

While schools remain closed, the academic year has started from June 15 and various alternative methods of learning are being adopted, the minister said. 

