Maharashtra government employees’ strike enters second day

Lakhs of Maharashtra government employees on Wednesday continued their strike for a second day to demand the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), a day after Chief minister Eknath Shinde appealed to them to resume work.

The functioning of government hospitals and offices was affected due to their agitation.

Vishwas Katkar, the convenor of the committee of nearly 35 state government employees, semi-government employees and teachers, said employees from 36 districts have joined the ongoing strike. He rejected Shinde’s appeal to halt the protests, made in the Assembly on Tuesday and insisted that their demands be met.

CM Shinde earlier announced a panel comprising senior bureaucrats to look into the state government employees' demand of reverting to the Old Pension Scheme. The panel will submit its report in a time-bound manner, he said.

Katkar said the state government employees held similar protests in 2018, following which a panel was formed but there was no movement on its report. The employees had also gone on strike in 2022.

However, there was no progress on the fulfilment of their demand, he said.

Sumitra Tote of the Maharashtra Nursing Association said its branches in 30 districts are participating in the strike.