Maharashtra government employees strike reaches High Court

Mrityunjay Bose , DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Mar 17 2023, 16:15 ist
  • updated: Mar 17 2023, 16:15 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The strike by over 15 lakh employees of the Maharashtra government demanding reversal to the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) has reached the Bombay High Court, which would hear the issue on March 23. 

The employees, the majority of them Grade 3 and Grade 4, had gone on an indefinite strike from March 14.

Lawyer and activist Gunratan Sadavarte filed an application on Thursday in the Bombay High Court seeking immediate withdrawal of the strike.

Also Read — Maharashtra farmers walk to be heard, seen

In response to it, Advocate General Dr Birendra Saraf on Friday told the court that the State government is also willing to file an application in support of the plea seeking withdrawal of the strike.

A division bench comprising Justice SV Gangapurwala, the Acting Chief Justice and Justice Sandeep Marne, posted the matter for hearing on March 23. 

Sadavarte claimed that the strike was against the provisions of the Maharashtra Essential Services Maintenance Act, 2023 (MESMA).
 

