Maharashtra government fully alert to tackle heavy rains, says Fadnavis

NDRF and SDRF teams being quickly deployed as and when required, Fadnavis said.

PTI
PTI, Nagpur,
  Jul 23 2023, 16:15 ist
  • updated: Jul 23 2023, 16:15 ist
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Credit: PTI File Photo

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said the state government was fully alert to tackle issues caused by excessive rains.

Speaking to reporters at Nagpur airport, he said some parts of the state had received average rainfall of 15 to 20 days in a matter of just two to three days.

Also Read: After Irshalwadi, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation to study Parsik Hill landslide danger

Weather alerts are being given to the administration of areas where heavy rainfall is expected and teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and their state counterpart SDRF were being quickly deployed as and when required, he said.

Incidentally,Vidrabha is witnessing heavy rains over the past few days.

In the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Sunday, Akola recorded 107.9 mm rainfall, followed by Yavatmal-24.0 mm, Wardha-23.4 mm, Amravati- 15.6 mm, Nagpur-6.7 mm, Gadchiroli-3.0 mm, Gondia-2.2 mm, Brahmpuri (in Chandrapur)-2.4 mm and Buldhana-2.0 mm, according to the Regional Meteorological Centre in Nagpur.

