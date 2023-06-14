Maharashtra government inks deal with NSE, Moneybee Institute

In a first among Indian states, the Maharashtra government has inked a deal with the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) and Moneybee Institute Pvt Ltd to create awareness amongst the public about the various aspects of investing in the capital markets and bringing in larger financial literacy among the common people.

The tripartite MoU among the Maharashtra government’s Higher and Technical Education Department (HTED), NSE and Moneybee Institute was signed in the presence of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is also the Finance Minister and Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil.

The MoU aims to create awareness amongst the public about the various aspects of investing in the capital markets and provide relevant and practical knowledge to investors, enabling them to make informed investment decisions.

“This MoU would go a long way in ensuring financial literacy among the people,” Shinde said.

“Financial literacy is the need of the hour today. The Maharashtra government is going to try to make lakhs of people literate through the agreement made by NSE and Moneybee. Maharashtra being the first state, through this initiative will be guided to avoid cyber fraud, create awareness about Ponzi schemes and how and where to invest,” added Fadnavis.

“The MoU with the Maharashtra government and Moneybee Institute symbolizes our commitment towards investor awareness and financial literacy. As we begin our collaborative journey, we commit to empower and equip investors with relevant information for better decision-making,” noted NSE MD & CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan.

Moneybee Institute Director Shivani Dani Wakhare said: “Maharashtra has become the first state to actively initiate the financial literacy campaign in such a concrete way. The MoU will bring revolution & prevent citizens of Maharashtra from being duped.”