Maharashtra government offers free treatment to Mucormycosis patients

Amid a rise in the Mucormycosis cases among Covid-19 survivors, causing serious illness and deaths in some instances, the Maharashtra government has offered free treatment to patients with the fungal infection.

The treatment of Mucormycosis patients will be covered under the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana as the medicines needed to fight the fungal infection are expensive.

“The patients will be treated free of cost at 1,000 hospitals covered under the health scheme,” Public Health and Family Welfare Minister Rajesh Tope told reporters in Jalna on Monday evening.

The minister said symptoms of the disease are being seen in those Covid-19 patients who are diabetic and whose diabetes is not under control.

The minister said there are complaints about the injections used for treating mucormycosis patients being sold at higher than the actual price and added their rates will be capped.

Tope said Covid-19 patients should not panic after contracting mucormycosis and focus on controlling diabetes. “An awareness campaign about the disease and treatment would also be launched,” he said.

Tope pointed out that said dark spots are found near the nose and lips adding that if the disease is not treated early, it can have adverse effects on the respiratory system, brain, and eyes.