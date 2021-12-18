Maharashtra government reacts sharply to Shivaji statue desecration in Bengaluru

The Maharashtra government has reacted sharply to a viral video showing the desecration of a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the capital of neighbouring Karnataka, with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray urging the Centre to take cognisance of the issue.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government also reiterated its support to members of the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES).

After the incident, there were protests in the state's bordering districts of Kolhapur and Sangli.

Thackeray sought the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in stopping what he described as “Kannada atrocities" and "pervert mindset”.

Thackeray said Modi should direct the Karnataka government to take action. He said the incident cannot be taken lightly.

"For several years, the Marathi people in Karnataka have been facing atrocities and now the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is desecrated,” he said in a statement.

Thackeray recalled a statement Prime Minister Modi made recently in Varanasi that whenever the country's culture was crushed, warrior kings like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj have emerged. “Just a few days after the statement, this incident occurred,” he said.

“People of the country will not forgive such an incident. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is revered across the country,” Deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar said.

Pawar urged the Union and the Karnataka government to look into the issue seriously. “The accused must be brought to book immediately and it must be ensured that such an incident is not repeated,” he said.

Two ministers — Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal of NCP and Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde of Shiv Sena — who look after the issues involving Maharashtra-Karnataka boundary dispute, Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat of Congress and Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil, among others, have condemned the incident.

