Maharashtra government set the ball rolling for world class aquarium project

The Maharashtra government has set the ball rolling for having a world-class aquarium project in Mumbai akin to or more advanced than the one in Dubai.

“We would have a world-class aquarium in Mumbai. The necessary work is being done. It would be of world-class….the aquarium would be of fifth-generation like in Dubai’s aquarium…why Dubai? We can have a better aquarium than that,’ state Forest, Fisheries and Cultural Affairs Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar said.

The government has started scouting for land -- and some of the locations include the Worli Dairy and the land available at the Mumbai Port Trust.

“We need five to six acres of land and getting such a huge piece of land is a difficult task in Mumbai,” he said, adding that it needs to be made in such a place that is easily accessible and people can reach it fast.

The fisheries department prepared a Detailed Project Report (DPR) on whether this new world-class aquarium can be developed on a Public Private Partnership (PPP) model.

As of now, Mumbai has the Taraporevala Aquarium at the Marine Drive, which is home to marine and freshwater fish. Built in 1951, the Taraporewala Aquarium is one of the oldest in India, however, it was shut since the Covid-19 outbreak and now the Coastal Road project is being undertaken. “This would be revived but that would be smaller…this project is also important,” he said, adding that the new project would be much bigger in size and scale.