Maharashtra government to come out with Covid-19 guidelines

With the Covid-19 cases spiralling further, the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government in Maharashtra is set to come out with guidelines to combat the spread of the pandemic.

On Thursday, 1,086 cases and one death was reported, taking the progressive total to 81,53,377 and 1,48,471, respectively.

This is the second day in a row that Maharashtra has reported 1,000-plus cases.

The total active cases in the state now stand at 5,700, according to the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme of the Public Health Department.

During the day, 274 new cases were reported in Mumbai while the same for the Mumbai metropolitan region were 533.

State Tourism Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha said that the government would come out with advisories and guidelines.

“The government is constantly monitoring the situation. We have reviewed the situation during the last weekly Cabinet meeting. We would come out with guidelines in the next two to three days,” he said.