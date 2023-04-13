Maharashtra govt to come out with Covid-19 guidelines

Maharashtra government to come out with Covid-19 guidelines

During the day, 274 new cases were reported in Mumbai

Mrityunjay Bose 
Mrityunjay Bose , DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Apr 13 2023, 20:32 ist
  • updated: Apr 13 2023, 20:32 ist
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (R) with Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Credit: PTI Photo

With the Covid-19 cases spiralling further, the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government in Maharashtra is set to come out with guidelines to combat the spread of the pandemic.

On Thursday, 1,086 cases and one death was reported, taking the progressive total to 81,53,377 and 1,48,471, respectively. 

Also Read | Oxford University, Serum Institute of India tie-up delivers 'high efficacy' malaria vaccine

This is the second day in a row that Maharashtra has reported 1,000-plus cases.

The total active cases in the state now stand at 5,700, according to the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme of the Public Health Department. 

During the day, 274 new cases were reported in Mumbai while the same for the Mumbai metropolitan region were 533. 

State Tourism Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha said that the government would come out with advisories and guidelines. 

“The government is constantly monitoring the situation. We have reviewed the situation during the last weekly Cabinet meeting. We would come out with guidelines in the next two to three days,” he said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Covid-19
Maharashtra
India News
Coronavirus

Related videos

What's Brewing

Bangkok revels in first post-pandemic Songkran festival

Bangkok revels in first post-pandemic Songkran festival

Hollywood cavalcade heading for Cannes film fest

Hollywood cavalcade heading for Cannes film fest

Houseboats in J&K’s Dal Lake struggling to stay afloat

Houseboats in J&K’s Dal Lake struggling to stay afloat

Ambedkar's portrait made using 18,000 notebooks

Ambedkar's portrait made using 18,000 notebooks

K'taka among six Indian states leading in green energy

K'taka among six Indian states leading in green energy

Act now to avoid a water crisis

Act now to avoid a water crisis

 