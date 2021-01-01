Maharashtra government to conduct Covid-19 vaccine dry run in four districts, including worst-affected Pune

Maharashtra to conduct vaccine dry run in 4 districts

The four districts are Pune, Nagpur, Jalna and Nandurbar

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Jan 01 2021, 11:51 ist
  • updated: Jan 01 2021, 11:52 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo.

The Maharashtra government will conduct the dry run of Covid-19 vaccination programme in four districts, including the worst-affected Pune, considered to be the cultural and educational capital of the state.

The other districts where the dry run will be conducted are Nagpur, the orange capital of the state, Jalna and Nandurbar, a tribal district.

“The vaccination drive dry runs would be conducted in Pune, Nagpur, Jalna and Nandurbar,” Public Health and Family Welfare Minister Rajesh Tope said.

He added that there will be no actual vaccination, but preparations will be made as per the guidelines.

There will be a waiting room, vaccination room and monitoring room at each health centre, as required under the Centre's guidelines.

Maharashtra
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus vaccine
Nagpur
Pune

