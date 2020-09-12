Maharashtra government to launch statewide campaign to fight Covid-19

Rattled by the ever-rising spike in Covid-19 cases, the Maharashtra government is set to launch a statewide campaign next week in which a massive door-to-door survey would be taken up to cover 2.25 crore families.

Titled ‘Majhe Kutumb, Majhi Jababdari’ (My Family, My Responsibility), the campaign would be launched by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on 15 September in Mumbai.

The scheme assumes significance as Maharashtra has crossed 10 lakh Covid-19 progressive cases and the death toll is set to cross the 30,000-mark.

With the active involvement of several NGOs and people’s representatives to effectively control the pandemic and provide health education to all in the state, volunteers will aim to reach 2.25 crore households twice a month to check their fever and oxygen levels, provide health education and important health messages.

The officials would also check on co-morbidities such as diabetes, heart and kidney ailments, and obesity, and would guide them.

“A detailed note has been sent to all the divisional commissioners, district collectors, municipal commissioners and Zilla Parishad chief executive officers,” an official in Mantralaya, the state secretariat said on Saturday.

Half a dozen departments including public health and family welfare, medical education and drugs, rural development, urban development, revenue, women and child development are involved in the mega campaign.

State Health Minister Rajesh Tope has held a series of meetings to finalise the campaign. “The campaign is very important for combating Covid-19,” State Health Secretary Dr Pradeep Vyas said in a note to various departments.