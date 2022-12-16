Heritage Jewish places to be promoted in Maharashtra

Maharashtra government to promote Jewish places in state for tourism

There are some prominent Jewish structures in Mumbai, Thane, Pune and other parts of the state which will be promoted under this tourism plan

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Dec 16 2022, 09:54 ist
  • updated: Dec 16 2022, 10:49 ist
Mumbai. Credit: Getty Photo

Heritage Jewish places in Maharashtra will be promoted as tourist places, the state government has said. Tourism minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha on Thursday signed a letter of intent in this regard with officials from the Israel consulate here.

"Maharashtra will conserve Jewish monuments and other places to boost tourism in the state. The Jews have been part of our society for centuries and many of them have adopted our culture and language as well," the minister said after the event.

There are some prominent Jewish structures in Mumbai, Thane, Pune and other parts of the state which will be promoted under this tourism plan, he said. The Konkan belt of Maharashtra has had pockets of Jewish population for centuries.

