Maharashtra government urges panchayats to end discriminatory practices against widows

In what heralds a new social era in Maharashtra and for others to emulate, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government has asked Zilla Parishads (ZPs) and Gram Panchayats (GPs) to do away with age-old regressive practices vis-a-vis widows.

The move involves banning customs like removing a widow’s ‘mangalsutra’ and ‘toe ring’, wiping ‘sindoor’ from the forehead and breaking the bangles. Widows are further ostracized and stigmatized by preventing them from attending any family, social, or religious functions, celebrating festivals openly, interacting with other males and so on.

The Rural Development Department issued the government circular on Wednesday night.

“We have taken a progressive step,” state Rural Development Minister Hasan Mushrif said.

The movement started in Kolhapur districts where two villages — Herwad (Shirol tehsil) and Mangaon (Hatkanangale tehsil) — over the last fortnight moved resolutions to this effect and passed them unanimously.

When reports last came in, many villages were taking a cue from Herwad and planning to put an end to regressive customs.

In fact, Kolhapur is a place of social reforms.

More than a century ago, on March 20-21, 1920, Rajarshi Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj of the princely state of Kolhapur declared Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar "the true leader of the oppressed classes in India". In fact, Dr Ambedkar had presided over the conference while Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj was the chief guest.

The year 2022 marks the death centenary of Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj (26 June 1874 – 6 May 1922), a descendent of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the legendary Maratha warrior.

MVA women leaders – Women and Child Development Minister Yashomati Thakur, School Education Minister Prof Varsha Gaikwad and Baramati MP Supriya Sule have backed the move.

"Big thank you…Hasan Mushrif sahab for taking such a progressive decision for widowed women on the grounds of the resolution passed by Herwad Gram Panchayat of Kolhapur,” Sule said.

Earlier in the day, Mushrif called on NCP supremo Sharad Pawar.

“We have to abandon all these age-old anti woman practices and customs. We are happy people are accepting the positive change,” Thakur had said after the Herwad resolution.

“Both the villages set very good precedents for the other villages and people,” added Prof Gaikwad.

“I am happy that the movement started from Kolhapur,” said Minister of State for Home and Information Technology Satej Patil, a senior Congress leader and Guardian Minister of Kolhapur.

"The decision is as important and landmark as the social reforms initiated by the legends like Raja Rammohan Roy, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, Savitribai Phule and others," said Shiv Sena spokesperson Dr Manisha Kayande.