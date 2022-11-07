Maharashtra govt plans film city between Mumbai & Thane

Maharashtra government will plan film city between Mumbai and Thane: CM Shinde

Eknath Shinde said the state government will support Marathi theatre and cinema

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Nov 07 2022, 09:56 ist
  • updated: Nov 07 2022, 09:56 ist
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Maharashtra government will work on planning a film city between Mumbai and Thane cities to provide a wider platform to artists, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has said.

Speaking at an event on Sunday where noted Marathi theatre actor Prashant Damle was felicitated for the 12,500th show of his play Eka Lagnachi Gosht, Shinde said the state government will support Marathi theatre and cinema.

"There is a lot of shooting happening in Thane too," he said, adding that a film city will be planned between Mumbai and Thane.

Thane is located 23 km from the state capital.

Shinde also said a nodal officer would be appointed to review and inspect the condition of drama auditoriums and take necessary steps to improve them.

A recommendation has been forwarded to the Centre to confer the Padma award on Damle, the CM added.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Maharashtra
Eknath Shinde
India News
Mumbai
Thane

What's Brewing

Billionaires emit 3 mn tonnes of CO2 a year: Report

Billionaires emit 3 mn tonnes of CO2 a year: Report

World population to touch 8 billion soon

World population to touch 8 billion soon

DH Toon | Canvassing in Gujarat amid jobs crisis

DH Toon | Canvassing in Gujarat amid jobs crisis

Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam to collaborate after 35 years

Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam to collaborate after 35 years

Last eight years on track to be hottest on record: WMO

Last eight years on track to be hottest on record: WMO

Bollywood showers love on Ranbir Alia's baby girl

Bollywood showers love on Ranbir Alia's baby girl

Search for survivors on after Tanzania plane accident

Search for survivors on after Tanzania plane accident

Rare presence of snow leopard recorded in the Valley

Rare presence of snow leopard recorded in the Valley

UN summit opens with warning against 'backsliding'

UN summit opens with warning against 'backsliding'

Didn't do 'KGF' to intimidate, but to inspire: Yash

Didn't do 'KGF' to intimidate, but to inspire: Yash

 