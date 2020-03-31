Maharashtra Governor, CM Uddhav Thackeray review COVID-19 preparedness at high-level meeting

With COVID-19 positive cases and deaths jumping in Maharashtra, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray reviewed the situation on Monday night.

Thackeray was accompanied by his son and Minister of Protocol and Tourism Aaditya Thackeray and senior government and police officers.

In the meeting, the Governor said food, shelter and medicines should be provided to migrant people who have been kept at various camps in the state. "Officials must ensure that no person goes to bed without food," Koshyari said.

The Governor said that adequate financial provision be made to tackle the challenge. He also suggested immediate monetary assistance to the labours particularly those engaged and registered as construction workers.

The Governor also called for proper coordination with NGOs supplementing the efforts of the government. Governor Koshyari further directed that necessary care should be taken for the safety of police personnel, cleanliness staff and health workers.

Thackeray assured that arrangement for food and shelter for migrant workers have been made at the camps. He said that the state is awaiting additional kits from the Centre and that the same would be distributed to the needy once those are received.

The Governor was briefed about the availability of hospitals for COVID-19 patients, availability of adequate beds, patient examination facilities, availability of Personal Protection Equipment kits and other issues.

Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta, Additional Chief Secretaries - Sanjay Kumar (Home), Manoj Saunik (Finance) and Principal Secretaries Dr Pradip Vyas (Health), Rajesh Kumar (Labour), Director General of Police Subodh Jaiswal and others were present.