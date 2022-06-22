Maharashtra Governor Koshyari tests Covid-19 positive

Maharashtra Governor Koshyari tests Covid-19 positive

Koshyari (80), always seen wearing face masks at public events, has been admitted to the Reliance Foundation Hospital

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jun 22 2022, 11:00 ist
  • updated: Jun 22 2022, 12:03 ist

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari was on Wednesday admitted to a private hospital in south Mumbai after testing Coronavirus positive, an official said.

“I have been tested positive for Covid-19. There are only mild symptoms. However I have been admitted to a Hospital as a precautionary measure,” Koshyari tweeted.

Koshyari (80), always seen wearing face masks at public events, has been admitted to the Reliance Foundation Hospital, the official said. 

