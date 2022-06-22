Maharashtra Governor Koshyari tests Covid-19 positive

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari was on Wednesday admitted to a private hospital in south Mumbai after testing Coronavirus positive, an official said.
“I have been tested positive for Covid-19. There are only mild symptoms. However I have been admitted to a Hospital as a precautionary measure,” Koshyari tweeted.
I have been tested positive for COVID -19. There are only mild symptoms. However I have been admitted to a Hospital as a precautionary measure.
— Governor of Maharashtra (@maha_governor) June 22, 2022
Koshyari (80), always seen wearing face masks at public events, has been admitted to the Reliance Foundation Hospital, the official said.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Bengaluru's brush with urban sketching continues
Hong Kong fire leaves 20,000 households without power
DH Toon | 'Maha' crisis as Sena's sainiks turn hostile
Shinde's Surat hole-up questions Shiv Sena's stability
How much do we care for special education needs?
Time to nail tobacco to save youth from cancer grip
ED protest: Mahila Congress president spits at cops
Climate crisis: The affluent must start eating local