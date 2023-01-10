Maharashtra to have Jain circuit

Maharashtra Governor launches Jain 'tirth darshan circuit’ involving multiple sites

The state’s tourism department has involved multiple sites, some of them dating back to several centuries

Mrityunjay Bose
  • Jan 10 2023, 13:37 ist
  • updated: Jan 10 2023, 13:37 ist
Representative image of Jain community people in a rally. Credit: PTI Photo

Close on the heels of pilgrimage circuits like the Ramayana circuit, Mahabharata circuit, Krishna circuit, Shaktipeeth circuit, Jyotirlinga circuit and Buddhist circuit, the Maharashtra government has come out with a unique circuit connecting the important Jain sites. 

The 'Holy Jain Tirth Darshan Circuit’ has been formally launched by Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari in the presence of state Tourism Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha. 

The state’s tourism department has involved multiple sites, some of them dating back to several centuries. 

These include Shree Godiji Parshwanath Tirth (Mumbai), Manasmandiram Trust-Shahpur Jain Tirth (Thane), Shree Amijhara Shankheshwar Parshvabhudaya Tirth (Nashik), Shree Mangi Tungiji Digambar Jain Siddha Kshetra Devsthan (Nasik), Shree Balsana Shwetamber Jain Tirth (Dhule), Antariksh Parshwanath Bhagwan-Shirpur (Dhule), Shree Swapnadev Kesariya Parshwanath Temple- Bhadrawati (Chandrapur),  Shri Jagavallabh Parshvanath Jain Swetamber Mandir (Kolhapur), Kumbhoj Bahubali Jain Temple (Kolhapur) and Padma Mani Jain Tirth (Pune).
 

Bhagat Singh Koshyari
Jains
India News
Maharashtra
Tourism

