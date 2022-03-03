Maharashtra Governor leaves without completing Vidhan Sabha address

In an unprecedented development, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari left the Vidhan Bhavan complex without completing his full address to the joint session on the first day of the Budget session amid sloganeering by legislators.

Soon after the Governor rose to speak in the Central Hall, there was sloganeering - and he left the Maharashtra Legislature.

The legislators of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi - comprising the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress - shouted slogans against Koshyari and in praise of legendary Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The relations between the Governor and the MVA dispensation are already under public scrutiny.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray chaired a Cabinet meeting after the Governor left.

BJP chief whip Ashish Shelar blamed the MVA for what happened on the first day of the session.

The BJP has been demanding the resignation of Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik after his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case involving property deals with people linked to underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.

Check out DH's latest videos