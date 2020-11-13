Maha govt announces bonus for employees of power firms

Maharashtra govt announces bonus for employees of state power firms

PTI
PTI,
  • Nov 13 2020, 23:29 ist
  • updated: Nov 13 2020, 23:29 ist
Representative image/Credit: iStock images

Maharashtra energy minister Nitin Raut on Friday announced a bonus for around one lakh employees of state-run power companies who had threatened to go on strike during Diwali.

A spokesperson for Raut said the minister had announced a bonus, without sharing further details.

The announcement will benefit the employees of transmission company Mahatransco, distribution company MSEDCL, and power generation company Mahagenco.

Their employees had threatened to go on strike from Saturday if they were not paid bonus.

Last year, employees of the three companies were given bonus ranging from Rs 9,000-15,000.

Maharashtra
power

