Maharashtra govt announces paediatric task force to prepare for Covid-19 third wave

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Thursday announced the setting up of a paediatric task force, comprising 13 experts from the state, to prepare for the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, in which children are likely to be affected.

Tope in a statement said noted paediatrician Dr Suhas Prabhu will be the chief of the 13-member task force, while Tatyarao Lahane, the director of the Directorate of Medical Education and Research, will be its member secretary.

An order in this regard was issued on Thursday by Dr Pradeep Vyas, additional chief secretary of the public health department, it was stated.

Anticipating a third wave of the pandemic, which is likely to affect children in more numbers, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had instructed the public health department to set up a task force of experts to make necessary preparations, the statement said.