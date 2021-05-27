Maharashtra to set up task force for Covid third wave

Maharashtra govt announces paediatric task force to prepare for Covid-19 third wave

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • May 27 2021, 16:10 ist
  • updated: May 27 2021, 16:10 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Thursday announced the setting up of a paediatric task force, comprising 13 experts from the state, to prepare for the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, in which children are likely to be affected.

Tope in a statement said noted paediatrician Dr Suhas Prabhu will be the chief of the 13-member task force, while Tatyarao Lahane, the director of the Directorate of Medical Education and Research, will be its member secretary.

Also read: No local trials for Covid-19 vaccines to fast-track imports as India battles second wave

An order in this regard was issued on Thursday by Dr Pradeep Vyas, additional chief secretary of the public health department, it was stated.

Anticipating a third wave of the pandemic, which is likely to affect children in more numbers, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had instructed the public health department to set up a task force of experts to make necessary preparations, the statement said. 

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Rajesh Tope
Maharashtra
Covid-19
Coronavirus

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Solo trip': Aircraft flies one man to Dubai for Rs 18K

'Solo trip': Aircraft flies one man to Dubai for Rs 18K

Does Covid-19 really affect your heart?

Does Covid-19 really affect your heart?

Four reasons to look forward to Huma's 'Maharani'

Four reasons to look forward to Huma's 'Maharani'

Sri Lanka braces for beach pollution as ship burns

Sri Lanka braces for beach pollution as ship burns

Lunar Eclipse: How to watch in case you missed it

Lunar Eclipse: How to watch in case you missed it

Priests pray to 'Corona Devi' for mercy from pandemic

Priests pray to 'Corona Devi' for mercy from pandemic

Instagram, FB allows users to hide likes: How it works

Instagram, FB allows users to hide likes: How it works

 